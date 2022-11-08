Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Is Not Making A Star Wars Movie After All

While Shawn Levy might have a "Star Wars" movie in the works, it looks like J.D. Dillard no longer does. According to The Wrap, the "Devotion" and "Sweetheart" director's take on the space-faring franchise, which was announced back in 2020, has been canceled. While Dillard didn't disclose what went wrong on the project, he did tease that he is working on some type of space project — and this one will be an original idea.

"[A new "Star Wars" movie is] unfortunately no longer a thing," Dillard told The Wrap. "It was not for lack of trying."

The director did not discuss what the film was going to be about, but he did give one key detail about what it could have been. When talking to the website, he said that it would have been inspired by the "TIE Fighter" PC game he played as a kid, as well as his father's aviator background.

"I'm like, 'Man, this game is just so cool.' And he's like, 'Well, you know, this game comes from a series of movies,'" Dillard recalled. "That is where I watched 'Star Wars' for the first time and realized the full scope of what it meant to world build."