Shawn Levy Could Direct A Star Wars Movie After Finishing Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand, A-list directors in the business. Not only is he the producer behind Netflix's biggest show in "Stranger Things" in addition to directing hits like "The Adam Project" and "Free Guy," but he's set to helm the much-anticipated "Deadpool 3" for Disney and Marvel Studios in the not-too-distant future. Well, it appears as though Disney wants to stay in the Levy business as he's now reportedly in talks to direct a "Star Wars" movie as well.

As reported by Deadline, Levy is currently in talks for a mystery movie that would take place in a galaxy far, far away. The word is that the filmmaker behind the "Night at the Museum" franchise would focus on this after he wraps up work on "Deadpool 3," which is bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. For the time being, details are extremely thin beyond what has already been stated but what we can say is that this probably won't materialize for some time. Levy's current commitments should keep him busy until almost 2025. So yeah, this is a ways away.

One thing we know for sure is that Lucasilm is finally trying to focus on "Star Wars" movies again after shifting the focus to streaming shows on Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian." We are still waiting to see what the first movie will be following 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" which was, as we all know, quite divisive, despite being financially successful.