Devotion Trailer: A Heroic Friendship Forms Between Two Fighter Pilots

Today we have a new trailer for "Devotion," based on the bestselling non-fiction book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos. The Sony Pictures film is directed by J.D. Dillard ("Sleight"). "Devotion" is the story of two US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War, who risked everything to save the day, and each other.

The last trailer for the film got me in the heart, and revealed exactly how much I don't know about this particular war. In this trailer we meet pilots Jesse Brown, played by Jonathan Majors ("Loki"), and Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick"). Brown is dealing with constant racism in his unit — Navy Fighter Squadron 32 — as the Navy's first Black carrier pilot, serving while America was still living under segregation.

Oddly enough, we are going to get Elizabeth Taylor in this story, when the squadron meets her during a stop in Cannes, France — as they did in real life, apparently. Taylor will be played by Serinda Swan ("Inhumans").