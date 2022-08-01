DC League Of Super-Pets Tops The Box Office But Doesn't Fly All That High

According to Box Office Mojo, "DC League of Super-Pets" took the top spot at the box office this past weekend with $23 million. That was enough to send Jordan Peele's sci-fi/thriller "NOPE" to the number two spot in its second weekend with an $18.5 million haul It is worth noting that Peele's latest has crossed $80 million domestic on a reported $68 million budget ahead of its international rollout. That is to say, it's doing just fine. As for "Super-Pets," the animated flick from director Jared Stern carries a $90 million budget. That being the case, $23 million is probably not what Warner Bros. had in mind when they gave this film the green light with a stacked A-list cast.

Internationally, the movie earned $18.4 million, giving it a $41.4 million debut in total. The main takeaway here is that it has a long way to go before it can become profitable. Over time, this one could easily find its audience and figures to do well on VOD with families, and expects to be a big draw on HBO Max when it arrives on the service. With a cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, and The Rock, not to mention the DC brand name, one might have thought this would have flown a bit higher in its initial box office run. Then again, it's been a mixed bag for family-friend animated films since the pandemic began.

Sure, we've had "Minions: The Rise of Gru" light the charts on fire (more on that in a moment), and we've had movies like "Sing 2" perform admirably. But we've also had gigantic disappointments like "Lightyear" and "The Bob's Burgers Movie," relative to expectations. Animation seems to be one area where uncertainty looms in the theatrical marketplace – that much is certain.