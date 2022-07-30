DC League Of Super-Pets Director Jared Stern Built The Story Around Superman's Best Friend [Interview]

Were guinea pigs always the villains?

Pretty early on. It was a nice thing that we came to realize, well, guinea pigs are someone who would have a chip on their shoulder because they're always test subjects. I think it got really good, and it came through meeting with DC, because originally I was more limited in my thinking. I didn't think we could have that much stuff from DC to play with, but they were the ones who said, "Well, what about Lex Luthor?"

It made it so much more personal that not only was she a guinea pig in a lab, but it was Lex Luthor's lab. And then, what is her relationship with Lex? I think the whole villain story got really good when it started to mirror what we cared about: a pet and their owner, the same way that Krypto has his story with Superman.

Was DC always open? They've vetoed jokes before with "Harley Quinn," but they were completely OK with jokes at their characters' expense?

Yeah. Like I said, it often surprised me where instead of them saying, "You can't do that," it was like, "Have you considered doing this?" Which was great. We were trying to always be respectful. We wanted to push it and play with the characters, but we didn't want to push it so far that the people who really loved those characters would bristle too much at it. It's tricky, but I think DC was a good barometer for that. They know how far you can go with their beloved characters, and so they were really helpful as we developed it.

Our guiding principle was, okay, this is a movie about their pets. Let's lean in that direction. I mean, there's some fun world jokes that could work in any DC satire. But for the most part, we're like, "Okay, let's figure out how to make these characters fun in a specific way for Superman as a pet owner, or Batman as a guy who really could use a pet." That idea helped drive our story.

You pitched the story 10 years ago, right? How was it first received?

I think it was 10 years ago. They liked it enough for me to continue moving forward with it. It was just that we were starting this thing called WAG that was, at the beginning, a brain trust. Similar to the Pixar-Disney story trust where they brought in a bunch of people they'd worked with before, writer/directors. It was me, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, [John] Requa and [Glenn] Ficarra who directed "This Is Us” and a bunch of other great stuff. And then Nicholas Stoller, who did "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Neighbors."

I was by far the least accomplished of all of those people and very happy to be there and just learn from them. We'd have these long dinners where we'd talk about the project we're working on and other stuff. I'd hear everything that was going on in their lives and be like, "Okay, that's interesting." Just the stuff that people at the next level would talk about, things that I hadn't been through yet that I'm just going through now, like marketing or publicity for a movie, and testing. Stuff that you don't know until you know.

Anyway, they were all super accomplished and had great ideas, so it made sense for those movies to move forward first. We made "Storks" and all the "Lego" movies, of course, and "Smallfoot." And then it just took a little while, but then mine came up next.