Keanu Reeves Is The Voice Of Batman In New DC League Of Super-Pets Trailer

No sooner has one Batman arrived in theaters than another Batman appears on the scene to provide back-up! A new trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets" reveals that "The Matrix" star Keanu Reeves is voicing the latest animated iteration of the Dark Knight.

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, "DC League of Super-Pets" centers on Superman's faithful hound, Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson), who assembles a team of superpowered animals to rescue the Justice League after they're kidnapped. The voice cast also includes Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Vanessa Bayer as a pot-bellied pig called PB, Natasha Lyonne as a turtle called Merton, Diego Luna as a squirrel called Chip, and John Krasinski as a Kryptonian called Kal-El.

The new trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets," timed for the release of "The Batman" in theaters, pokes fun at its sister movie in a good-natured way as Batman and Ace take turns to rattle off their tragic backstories in a gritty noir style montage ... but even Batman can only keep up his grim facade for so long when there's a dog around.