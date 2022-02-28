Superhero Bits: The Batman Reviews Are Here, Andrew Garfield's Lack Of Future Spider-Man Plans & More

During a recent Q&A with Bruce Campbell that was shared on Reddit, the actor appeared to confirm what we've all pretty much known for some time; he is going to have a cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The actor is great friends with director Sam Raimi, as the two have worked together dating all the way back to "The Evil Dead." During the interview, Campbell said the following:

"The deal with Doctor Strange is interesting. A majority of the film was reshot extensively, so I have no idea what's in there and what isn't. I did a cool scene with a character that's been beloved for years, and... we'll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don't know if its still in there. It's a pretty cool part."

So who is this hero? Is it Doctor Strange? Another of the many heroes seemingly set to appear? Time will tell, so long as this scene didn't wind up on the cutting room floor as a result of the extensive reshoots.