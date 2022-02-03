Andrew Garfield Fan Tom Holland Also Wants The Amazing Spider-Man 3

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been out since mid-December and is already closing in on the domestic box office record held by James Cameron's "Avatar." It's currently the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, which means a lot of people have seen the movie already and we can hopefully talk about it a little more freely now. "No Way Home" took the box office again last weekend, but if you're one of the few improbable Marvelites left on Earth who still hasn't seen it somehow, you may want to look away now, as Tom Holland himself is about to reveal some major spoilers.

Holland is out doing promotions for his next movie, "Uncharted," which pairs him with Mark Wahlberg. However, while speaking with ComicBook.com, he took time to gush about one of his "No Way Home" costars, Andrew Garfield. That's right: Holland isn't so territorial about the Spider-Man movie series that he thinks there's room for only one (or one mega-sequel with three wall-crawlers, including Tobey Maguire). Here is what he said:

"I would love to see 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3.' I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

Out of all the returning Spider-Men and Spider-Man villains in "No Way Home," Garfield seemed to be having the most fun this side of Willem Dafoe, and the movie even gave him a moment where he was able to save MJ (Zendaya) from falling to her death the way he wasn't able to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in his own poorly received sequel. That's the kind of moment that went a long way toward redeeming his version of the character.