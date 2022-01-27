Uncharted Final Trailer: Tom Holland's Hunt For Treasure Edges Closer To Release

The much-anticipated adaptation of Sony's megapopular "Uncharted" video game series is finally nearing its arrival. This close to the finish line, surely there's nothing left to get in their way ... then again, this movie already has one of those special Wikipedia pages with an entire subsection dedicated to just how many times it's been pushed back.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made delays painfully common, "Uncharted" has troubles that very much precede the recent health crisis. In fact, the film's been in development so long that the hamburger salesman once slated to star as Nathan Drake ended up aging out of the role, and had to take on the older mentor character instead. Thus we get to see a young upstart dip into the world of action stardom: perhaps you've heard of this new wunderkind named *checks notes* Tom Holland. You may recognize him from, ya know, general celebrity fame or maybe as the kid dominating the box office with his web-crawling ways.

"Uncharted" sees Holland star as wisecracking fortune hunter Nathan Drake, who claims to be the descendant of famed explorer, Sir Francis Drake. Along with his new partner, Victor "Sully" Sullivan (previously mentioned hamburger connoisseur Mark Wahlberg), Drake begins a hunt for the "the greatest treasure never found." But here's the funny thing about treasure hunting — it tends to be a deadly business, what with all the very interested and increasingly dangerous competitors. The latest trailer for the film shows off just how much trouble young Nathan Drake is getting into.