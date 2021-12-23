Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland, Flying Pirate Ships, And A Hamburger Salesman's Terrible Mustache

Did you think Sony was going to sit idly by and let "Spider-Man: No Way Home" smash Covid-era box office records without taking the chance to promote its next Tom Holland-led tentpole, "Uncharted"? If so, well, it turns out you were incorrect. The studio has dropped a new trailer for the film, which is based on the action-adventure video game series (created by Naughty Dog) centering on the modern-day fortune hunter Nathan Drake.

The new trailer describes the movie as "an adventure 500 years in the making," which seems pretty apt, given that it feels like it's been 500 years since Sony began developing the big screen version of "Uncharted." The project has passed through the hands of a half-dozen directors (or maybe more, it's hard to keep track at this point) before "Venom" helmer Ruben Fleischer came aboard in January 2020 and kicked off production some seven months later.

Despite all this, the "Uncharted" movie is, in fact, a real thing at last. (Either that, or Sony's pulling a truly elaborate prank on everyone.) Watch the latest trailer below.