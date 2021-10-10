The Worst Spider-Man Movie Villain, According To Our Survey

Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from "Spider-Man 3" didn't fare well in our survey, either, as he nabbed a full 17.18% of the vote. True, they awkwardly retconned him as Uncle Ben's killer, but it's still somewhat surprising to hear that there's more ill will toward him than Topher Grace's Venom. We'll get to that goober in a second.

First, there are the dubstep stylings of Jamie Foxx's all-blue Electro, who came away with 12.60% of the vote. This makes him even less popular than James Franco's New Goblin in "Spider-Man 3," who earned 10.15% of the vote for worst "Spider-Man" movie villain.

Dane Dehaan's Green Goblin from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" — he of the skin condition and hissing — and Grace's aforementioned Venom from "Spider-Man 3" are about neck-and-neck, with 8.84% and 8.35% of the vote, respectively. That means that, going by this survey, Grace's Venom is the least bad of the bad "Spider-Man" movie villains.

I respectfully disagree. I almost wonder if people aren't just showing Grace, well, grace — cutting him a break because they like Venom as a character. Now, of course, we have Tom Hardy onscreen as Venom, and Woody Harrelson as Carnage in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." If there's one thing that movies with "Spider-Man" characters have taught us, it's that having an alien symbiote attach itself to you leads to memorable hair.

Who could forget Grace's frosted hair, or Harrelson's original red wig in "Venom?" Grace also had fangs, even when it was just his human face. You might say he really sunk his teeth into the role.