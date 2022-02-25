Michael Keaton Hypes His Batman's Return With Photo Of His Bat-Eared Shadow

With "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, set to open in one week, Michael Keaton has taken to Instagram to remind people that Pattinson isn't the only Batman who is flying into theaters this year. Keaton, the original — and arguably still best — Batman will make his triumphant return later this year in "The Flash." We've already heard his voice and seen a glimpse of the back of his head and Bat-ears in the DC Fandome teaser for "The Flash." However, Keaton has posted a new image with the shadow of him in his Batman costume, which you can see below.

There isn't a heck of a lot to see here, but for fans of Keaton's Batman, it's another nice little tease for his long-awaited return in "The Flash." This year marks the 30th anniversary of the last time we saw Keaton in the role in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns," which opened on June 19, 1992.

The teaser for "The Flash" leaned hard into nostalgia for Keaton's Batman, utilizing one of Danny Elfman's old musical cues as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) arrived at Wayne Manor. We also saw a glimpse of what looked like Keaton's classic cowl, smashed on the ground. Maybe part of the reason why Warner Bros. is playing things so close to the chest right now when it comes to showing Keaton back in his full Batman costume is that he will be wearing a slightly different costume this time around.