Not Even Director Sam Raimi Knows If Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Finished Filming

Historically speaking, Sam Raimi's influence on the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been far more wide-ranging than merely the return of several characters from his original "Spider-Man" trilogy in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Without the talented horror director's distinctive fingerprints on every frame of the Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst-led "Spider-Man" movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe likely would have turned out very differently.

Of course, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige himself received one of his earliest career credits in Hollywood while attached to Raimi's "Spider-Man" in 2002, giving him the perfect opportunity to sit back and watch a master at work (possibly taking mental notes for the birth of his own Marvel franchise only a handful of years later). With Raimi officially making his MCU debut as director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," we can consider this as a full-circle moment that has been decades in the making.

Now's not quite the time for fond reminiscing just yet, however. Raimi has his hands full with making sure production of the "Doctor Strange" sequel continues on schedule (although don't think for a second that that's stopped him from making the time to catch "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters). The sequel, which lost original director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill before Raimi came on board, has been beset by rumors of extensive reshoots (which were confirmed by star Benedict Cumberbatch) that cast a bit of a shadow over the latest Marvel project.

With "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" now only a few months away from release, naturally Raimi was asked about those rumors and whether the superhero movie is actually complete. As it turns out, Raimi isn't totally sure of that himself!