Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Potentially Extensive Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots
Of all the dimensions and timelines we could have gotten, we ended up in one where Sam "Tha God" Raimi is directing a Marvel joint; despite the collective loathing of superhero sequels, how mad can we "Evil Dead" fans really be?
A tweet from the fan-run account, @DrStrangeUpdate, featured an interview with Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy on the Today Show promoting their new film, "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain." Craig Melvin had to ask if Cumberbatch could share anything about the highly anticipated "Doctor Strange" sequel, and he said the film would be doing potentially substantial reshoots. The fan account tweeted:
"In a new interview on the Today show, Benedict Cumberbatch reveals there will be additional reshoots for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS in November and December!"
Sam Raimi picked up directing duties on "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" after Scott Derrickson's departure due to creative differences, a breakup that affected its' star heavily. Derrickson's previous MCU entry, "Doctor Strange," based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is the 14th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focuses on neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch), who learns the mystic arts after a car collision interrupts his medical career. The film cleaned up at the global box office with $677.8 million on its $230 million budget.
"...Expect Extraordinary Things."
The hosts couldn't resist asking about updates on the latest in the Doctor Strange saga, and Cumberbatch dutifully teased his excitement, and that they should "expect extraordinary things." The "Sherlock" actor also divulged that reshoots would be going on in the next couple of months, but the May release date remains the same.
So far, there are no planned changes to the Spring 2022 release date, but two months' worth of reshoots is certainly enough to qualify as "extensive." Not much is known about the new sequel so far, but we know that Raimi will bring his usual energy to the production, tag-teaming with co-writer Michael Waldron to bring the hero picture back to Raimi's horror roots. /Film had already reported good tidings from the project this year, as "WandaVision's" Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) praises the "Army of Darkness" director's creative process. Heck, even Benedict Wong called the sequel, "Doctor Strange and the Multi-Schedule," a testament to the shenanigans Raimi and Co. pulled to keep the spoiler hounds at bay. Wong will be reprising his role in the new film, as well as Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in supporting roles.
"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" should arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.