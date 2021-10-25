Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Potentially Extensive Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots

Of all the dimensions and timelines we could have gotten, we ended up in one where Sam "Tha God" Raimi is directing a Marvel joint; despite the collective loathing of superhero sequels, how mad can we "Evil Dead" fans really be?

A tweet from the fan-run account, @DrStrangeUpdate, featured an interview with Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy on the Today Show promoting their new film, "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain." Craig Melvin had to ask if Cumberbatch could share anything about the highly anticipated "Doctor Strange" sequel, and he said the film would be doing potentially substantial reshoots. The fan account tweeted:

"In a new interview on the Today show, Benedict Cumberbatch reveals there will be additional reshoots for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS in November and December!"

Sam Raimi picked up directing duties on "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" after Scott Derrickson's departure due to creative differences, a breakup that affected its' star heavily. Derrickson's previous MCU entry, "Doctor Strange," based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is the 14th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focuses on neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch), who learns the mystic arts after a car collision interrupts his medical career. The film cleaned up at the global box office with $677.8 million on its $230 million budget.