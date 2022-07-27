DC League Of Super-Pets Director Jared Stern Already Has Story Ideas For A Sequel

"DC League of Super-Pets" is the first animated theatrical release based on DC Comics characters in some time. The last wide theatrical release for a DC animated movie was "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," with a slew of direct-to-video releases coming after it. With "League of Super-Pets," DC and Warner Bros. are looking to end the drought of animated comic book adaptations in theaters, with the film boasting an impressive cast and a behind-the-scenes team excited about the potential future of the "Super-Pets" franchise.

Director and co-writer Jared Stern, who previously worked on "The Lego Batman Movie," had access to many potential characters from super-pets lore when making the film. While every film has its scrapped concepts and ideas, Stern thinks the concepts that didn't come to fruition here could be utilized in potential follow-up films. Though a sequel isn't guaranteed, the film's release and performance this coming weekend will definitely help to determine the possible future of this series.

But for now, here's what hit the cutting room floor — and could show up in a sequel.