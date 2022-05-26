Devotion Trailer: Jonathan Majors And Glen Powell Are Navy Pilots In The Korean War
Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film "Devotion." It's based on the bestselling non-fiction book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos, and is directed by J.D. Dillard. In the trailer, we meet two pilots; Jesse Brown played by Jonathan Majors ("Loki"), and Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick"), fighting in the Korean War. You put those two actors in a film, and I'm in, despite the fact that war movies aren't usually my jam. Timing is a funny thing with movies during a pandemic, and after "Top Gun: Maverick," we're seeing Powell back up in a plane again.
The cast for "Devotion" also includes Christina Jackson as Jesse's wife Daisy Brown, Thomas Sadoski as Dick Cevoli, and Joe Jonas as Marty Goode, as well as Rossy de Palma, Daren Kagasoff, and Nick Hargrove.
The book (according to its synopsis) is the story of the famous aviator duo Lieutenant Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown, who was the Navy's first Black carrier pilot at a time when America was living through segregation. They fought with Navy Fighter Squadron 32. Interestingly enough, Elizabeth Taylor plays into the story, and she'll be played by "Inhumans" actor Serinda Swan.
The Navy's most celebrated wingmen from the Korean War
Tom and Jesse are dealing with a North Korean invasion, where they're cornered at the Chosin Reservoir. When one of them is shot down, the other has to decide between saving his friend or trying to handle "history's most audacious one-man rescue mission."
Here is the official synopsis for "Devotion:"
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
"Devotion" was adapted for the big screen by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. The film is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill. It is rated PG-13.
"Devotion" will hit theaters in limited release on October 14, 2022. It will open wide on October 28, 2022.