Devotion Trailer: Jonathan Majors And Glen Powell Are Navy Pilots In The Korean War

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film "Devotion." It's based on the bestselling non-fiction book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos, and is directed by J.D. Dillard. In the trailer, we meet two pilots; Jesse Brown played by Jonathan Majors ("Loki"), and Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick"), fighting in the Korean War. You put those two actors in a film, and I'm in, despite the fact that war movies aren't usually my jam. Timing is a funny thing with movies during a pandemic, and after "Top Gun: Maverick," we're seeing Powell back up in a plane again.

The cast for "Devotion" also includes Christina Jackson as Jesse's wife Daisy Brown, Thomas Sadoski as Dick Cevoli, and Joe Jonas as Marty Goode, as well as Rossy de Palma, Daren Kagasoff, and Nick Hargrove.

The book (according to its synopsis) is the story of the famous aviator duo Lieutenant Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown, who was the Navy's first Black carrier pilot at a time when America was living through segregation. They fought with Navy Fighter Squadron 32. Interestingly enough, Elizabeth Taylor plays into the story, and she'll be played by "Inhumans" actor Serinda Swan.