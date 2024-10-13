Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Pitch Is Exactly What Star Wars Needs
In the past few years, Disney has gambled big on "Star Wars," releasing several new streaming shows within the "Star Wars" universe on their streaming service, Disney+. Unfortunately, the gamble hasn't totally worked for the franchise and the shows haven't been able to gather enough momentum for multiple seasons, with "The Acolyte" axed after just one season and "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" unlikely to ever see a season 2. "The Book of Boba Fett" was a little complicated because it tied in so deeply with "The Mandalorian," while "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was originally planned as a movie trilogy that was turned into a limited series, with no real plans for a season 2.
Despite the fact that it doesn't look like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will get a second season and the show is officially done, series star and Obi-Wan himself Ewan McGregor would love to reprise the role and has some ideas about what direction the series could take. The actor shared his feelings about the show and how it could continue at Los Angeles Comic-Con, and his pitch for season 2 is exactly what the franchise needs.
A pitch that expands on The Clone Wars and bridges the gaps
Obi-Wan has been important to McGregor since he first played him, and he shared some pretty fantastic ideas for the character's continuing saga with convention goers, saying:
"Obi-Wan season 2 ... There's a couple of things. I'd quite like to wear that armor, I was speaking to someone earlier, from 'The Clone Wars.' I think that would be something that I would enjoy."
He also said that he was game to be digitally de-aged to go back to the Clone Wars, in large part because it would give him a chance for himself and co-star Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker, to "really get back together again." Though it could be argued that McGregor has aged like a fine wine, using a little digital trickery to help bring some of the best animated "Star Wars" stories to live-action would be pretty great. It would unite the animated canon with the live-action canon even more, and it would simply be cool to see McGregor in the Clone Wars armor. There were already elements of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and it almost even included fan-favorite "Clone Wars" character Commander Cody, but McGregor's suggestion for even more crossover is perfection.
Bridging the gap between the prequels and A New Hope
In addition to wanting to flesh out "The Clone Wars" a bit, McGregor also pitched the idea of trying to bridge the gap between the end of the first season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the events of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." After all, there are some years between when we last see Obi-Wan on the show and when he appears as played by Sir Alec Guinness in "A New Hope," and we could learn about what he got up to on Tatooine all of those years. (Confused by the timeline? Don't worry, we have a primer for that!) McGregor elaborated, saying, "There's got to be another few stories in there and we're definitely hoping, well exploring that would be the word to say," hinting that he is hoping for more "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and that there might be some other folks involved in trying to keep it going.
There is one very important fan of the series who might be able to get his pop culture sway to change the fate of season 2: franchise creator George Lucas. Lucas apparently loved "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and if that's not a ringing endorsement, I don't know what is. Hopefully, McGregor gets the chance to pretend to use the Force and have lightsaber fights with Christensen onscreen again, and some of his fabulous ideas for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" season 2 actually come to fruition.