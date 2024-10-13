Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Pitch Is Exactly What Star Wars Needs

In addition to wanting to flesh out "The Clone Wars" a bit, McGregor also pitched the idea of trying to bridge the gap between the end of the first season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the events of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." After all, there are some years between when we last see Obi-Wan on the show and when he appears as played by Sir Alec Guinness in "A New Hope," and we could learn about what he got up to on Tatooine all of those years. (Confused by the timeline? Don't worry, we have a primer for that!) McGregor elaborated, saying, "There's got to be another few stories in there and we're definitely hoping, well exploring that would be the word to say," hinting that he is hoping for more "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and that there might be some other folks involved in trying to keep it going.

There is one very important fan of the series who might be able to get his pop culture sway to change the fate of season 2: franchise creator George Lucas. Lucas apparently loved "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and if that's not a ringing endorsement, I don't know what is. Hopefully, McGregor gets the chance to pretend to use the Force and have lightsaber fights with Christensen onscreen again, and some of his fabulous ideas for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" season 2 actually come to fruition.