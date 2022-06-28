Obi-Wan Kenobi Was Originally Written As A Movie Trilogy, Not A TV Show

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a major streamer comes out with a new franchise-based series that noticeably stretches out several hours worth of story into multiple episodes, even though it probably would've been better served as a feature-length movie. More often than not, all sorts of coldblooded business decisions factor into why and how we end up with this turn of events. Unfortunately for the writers involved, money — not the needs of the narrative — tends to rule the day.

As with many modern "Star Wars" productions these days, the overall reaction to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" would have to be considered somewhat mixed. Depending on your point of view (see what I did there?), either it lived up to all the enormous expectations built up over the better part of two decades, or it never quite managed to avoid all those prequel-based pitfalls, falling a little flat in the process. For those of us with a somewhat less-than-favorable reaction to the highly-anticipated series overall, well, perhaps we have an even better idea of why that came to be.

We knew from various rumors and reporting in years past that this project initially started out as a movie under director Stephen Daldry (much like the early plans for Boba Fett, in fact). What we didn't know, however, was the full extent of that original idea ... until now.