Bad News For Star Wars Fans Who Want Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

"Star Wars" fans have a bit of a good news/bad news situation to contend with today. The good news? It was confirmed that 2022's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is finally getting a 4K and Blu-ray release nearly two years after it finished its run on Disney+. Unfortunately, that very same physical media release has also quietly confirmed that the show is not getting a second season and is instead going to remain a limited series. That's not good news for those who wished to see Ewan McGregor suit up one more time as the beloved Jedi.

The upcoming Blu-ray release was announced alongside similar releases for Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Moon Knight," as well as the "Star Wars" series "Andor." All three of those shows were billed as "the complete first season" by Disney. "Obi-Wan Kenobi," on the other hand, will be released as "the complete series." That wording is pretty darn clear and doesn't leave a lot of room for interpretation.

It always appeared as though the show was being billed as more of a limited series by Disney and Lucasfilm, but McGregor, who had previously played the Jedi Knight in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, was eager to suit up again. "I'd be totally up for doing more," McGregor said of a possible "Obi-Wan Kenobi" season 2 just ahead of the show's premiere in 2022. He has said similar things in interviews since then as well, but Disney never confirmed anything, so it just seemed like wishful thinking.