Disney+ Has Added A Warning Ahead Of Violent Obi-Wan Kenobi Scenes Involving Children

In the tragic aftermath of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which stole the lives of 21 people, including 19 children, streamers are making the conscientious decision to add content warnings before any of their programs that may depict violence toward children. Just yesterday, Netflix announced there would be a warning before the opening of "Stranger Things" season 4, as it contains graphic, violent imagery involving children, and today Disney+ has elected to follow suit before the opening of the new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. The warning appears over an opening scene that may be triggering to some viewers, as it references Order 66 and that scene from "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." The content warning shown reads as follows: "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from 'Star Wars' movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events."

The "details" section of the show also contains the disclaimer, "Warning: Contains violence involving children." Unfortunately, the notice does not show on screen before the start of the episode, and it's being reported that the details warning has not appeared across all Disney+ accounts. The message was not available when the show debuted Thursday night for West Coast viewers and at midnight on the East Coast. The warning was added sometime today, which is likely why the content information has yet to appear across all Disney+ accounts.