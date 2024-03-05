Cool Stuff: Disney+ Is Sending Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Moon Knight & More To 4K And Blu-Ray

Last year, Disney+ started sending some of its original programming to physical media with limited edition SteelBook releases for the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian," as well as the Marvel Studios shows "WandaVision" and "Loki." This year, the House of Mouse will continue sending "Star Wars" and Marvel shows to 4K and Blu-ray with a whole new roster of SteelBook releases.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that the first season of "Andor" and the limited series run of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are among the second wave of releases coming to physical media from Disney+. Interestingly enough, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is referred to as the "complete series," which would seem to put a damper on any hopes that we might get a second season of the series with Ewan McGregor.

On top of that, the first seasons of both "Moon Knight" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be arriving on 4K UHD and Blu-ray as well. Each will come in a SteelBook case with artwork designed by artist Attlia Szarka and a batch of collectible concept art cards. But that's not all, because each title is also getting a batch of bonus features. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" even has a commentary track for the series finale, and the Marvel shows come with the full "Assembled" making-of documentary episodes.

Isn't it wild that studios had to re-learn that they needed to put movies back in theaters and send television shows to physical media to make money? Anyway, get all the details below!