Cool Stuff: Disney+ Is Sending Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Moon Knight & More To 4K And Blu-Ray
Last year, Disney+ started sending some of its original programming to physical media with limited edition SteelBook releases for the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian," as well as the Marvel Studios shows "WandaVision" and "Loki." This year, the House of Mouse will continue sending "Star Wars" and Marvel shows to 4K and Blu-ray with a whole new roster of SteelBook releases.
The Walt Disney Company has announced that the first season of "Andor" and the limited series run of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are among the second wave of releases coming to physical media from Disney+. Interestingly enough, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is referred to as the "complete series," which would seem to put a damper on any hopes that we might get a second season of the series with Ewan McGregor.
On top of that, the first seasons of both "Moon Knight" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be arriving on 4K UHD and Blu-ray as well. Each will come in a SteelBook case with artwork designed by artist Attlia Szarka and a batch of collectible concept art cards. But that's not all, because each title is also getting a batch of bonus features. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" even has a commentary track for the series finale, and the Marvel shows come with the full "Assembled" making-of documentary episodes.
Isn't it wild that studios had to re-learn that they needed to put movies back in theaters and send television shows to physical media to make money? Anyway, get all the details below!
Moon Knight and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Each of the new Disney+ physical media releases will be available for pre-order starting on March 12, 2024, and they'll all be released on April 30, 2024.
Below is a look at everything coming in each release, including all of the bonus features you'll find with each series:
"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" Bonus Features
Featurette:
- Cap's Shield – Sometimes a shield isn't just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and The Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America's iconic accessory ultimately represents — along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling.
Gag Reel: Watch the hilarious outtakes with cast and crew.
Deleted scenes:
- Flight Lesson – Sam and Rhodey have a heart to heart and bond over flying.
- Still Not Funny – Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering.
Documentary:
- Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
"Moon Knight" Bonus Features
Featurette:
- Egyptology – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.
Documentary:
- Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.
Deleted Scenes:
- Don't Go There – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations.
- Breaking the Cycle – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.
Gag Reel: Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor
The "Star Wars" shows are coming in hot with some special features too, though it's a shame that the original documentary "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" isn't included, and we still haven't gotten a Disney Gallery documentary rendition of "Andor" either (though there are some cool behind-the-scenes featurettes for the series). Check out the full roster for both "Star Wars" titles below:
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" Bonus Features
Featurettes:
- Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.
- The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look.
- Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.
- Director's Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.
"Andor" Bonus Features
Featurettes:
- Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation – Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series' origins.
- Aldhani: Rebel Heist – Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.
- Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion – Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.
- Narkina 5: One Way Out – Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.
- Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire – Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.