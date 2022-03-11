Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Get A Second Season?

Some of us literally just watched the first teaser trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the new 6-episode "limited series" coming to Disney+ on the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars," yet already the Internet is talking about whether there will be a second season. The series stars Ewan McGregor — reprising his role as Obi-Wan for the first time since "Revenge of the Sith" in 2005 — and he's not alone. Hayden Christensen is also back as Darth Vader. He was supposed to be the chosen one! Now, he's one of three actors playing Vader. Their fellow prequel veteran, Joel Edgerton, is also on hand as Uncle Owen, while Moses Ingram and Rupert Friend are playing two new characters, both Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.

Can I just say that Friend's Grand Inquisitor looks like Robocop without his helmet? You probably don't care about that because any sane consumer will be skipping straight to the end credits of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" finale to see if there's a tease for a second season. If you do that, however, you might miss a story that was designed to be finite in nature. Director Deborah Chow, who is helming all six episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," recently told Entertainment Weekly: