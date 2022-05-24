Ewan McGregor Is Ready For Another Season Of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The return of McGregor as Obi-Wan is an interesting premise, to begin with, as it allows fans to better understand what the character was up to after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." There's a young Luke to look after, and the threat of the Sith Inquisitors looming over every planet in the galaxy.

However, what makes the upcoming show potentially compelling is the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and the inevitable conflict between him and his old Jedi master. The Kenobi-Vader dynamic can finally be explored in all its glory, as the bond is tinted with a lot of emotional baggage, trauma, and unsaid emotions.

It is too early to speculate the direction in which the Disney+ show will choose to swerve, namely, the kind of conclusion that will be drawn at the end of the six episodes. While the question of whether there will be more seasons of the upcoming show is still up in the air, McGregor seems more than happy to return, which is great news in itself. Moreover, there are a string of "Star Wars" projects lined up, from "Ahsoka" to the yet-untitled Taika Waititi project — fans already have a lot on their plates.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is just around the corner with its two-episode premiere on May 27, 2022, on Disney+.