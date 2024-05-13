Star Wars Creator George Lucas Loved The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

This isn't the first time George Lucas has had positive things to say about movies made after the time he passed the torch of his company to Kathleen Kennedy. Tony Gilroy, who worked on reshoots for 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", said in an interview last year with Deadline that "George Lucas called me after 'Rogue', I had a 45-minute conversation with him after he saw 'Rogue,' and that's the only time I've ever spoken to him. He loved it. He really did. He had a lot of things to say that I [...] It was like a call from the president."

And in 2017, George Lucas told The Hollywood Reporter that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was "beautifully made" and he had a "very complimentary" phone call with Rian Johnson after seeing the film.

On the other hand, it was reported that he had less than flattering things to say about "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," according to Disney CEO Bob Iger in his book "The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years As CEO Of The Walt Disney Company":

Just prior to the global release, Kathy screened "The Force Awakens" for George. He didn't hide his disappointment. "There's nothing new," he said. In each of the films in the original trilogy, it was important to him to present new worlds, new stories, new characters, and new technologies. In this one, he said, "There weren't enough visual or technical leaps forward."

Though I still loved the experience of "The Force Awakens," it's hard to argue with that assessment. And it did pave the way for the masterpiece and "beautifully made" film that is "The Last Jedi."

To listen to the full interview, where Matt Martin discusses his work on the story team and Pablo Hidalgo details this story about George Lucas and more, check out the Full of Sith podcast. You can also listen to every episode going back to 2013, including many interviews with everyone from Dave Filoni and Carrie Fisher to Phil Tippet and Timothy Zahn.