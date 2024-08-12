Obi-Wan Kenobi Almost Included This Beloved Clone Wars Character

Two years later, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" feels like a strange entry in the larger Disney/Lucasfilm TV library. It's a show with some very cool moments (like Obi-Wan facing off against Darth Vader) and an incredibly satisfying Leia storyline, but it also meanders quite a bit and has some poor visuals. Well, at least George Lucas seemed to love it.

Part of what makes the show kind of disjointed is that it very much feels like a movie stretched out to be a TV show, with certain ideas scaled down to fit a TV budget and scope, and others stretched to encompass multiple hours of storytelling. After "The Mandalorian" season 2 started the trend, "Kenobi" also cemented the TV arm of Lucasfilm as being driven by cameos. Yet, despite many references and Glup Shitto appearances, we never got the one cameo that would have genuinely mattered to this story (other than at least a single mention of Satine, who Lucasfilm has inexplicably refused to acknowledge in live-action): Commander Cody.

As it turns out, the beloved "Clone Wars" animated TV show character was originally part of the story back when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was still a movie. Stuart Beattie, who worked on the project when it was a film and received story credit for several episodes of the show, confirmed this during an interview with The Direct in 2022.

"I love the idea of Obi-Wan having a buddy on Tatooine. Like a secret buddy," Beattie noted, describing how, in the original version of the scene where Obi-Wan heads into town on Tatooine for the first time, he got chased down the street by an attack who put a knife to Kenobi's throat, declaring he's dead. "Then you realize, 'Oh, no ... Cody's making a point.' Like, 'Come on. You got to be more careful,'" Beattie clarified.