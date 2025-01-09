James Mangold's Dawn Of The Jedi Will Have A Big Advantage Over Other Star Wars Movies

One of the problems that a lot of "Star Wars" media in the Disney era has faced is that it very much exists in the shadow of what came before. People generally love "The Mandalorian," for example, but it's still operating in the margins of what is familiar; namely, it overlaps with the timeline of the Skywalker Saga at a point when the Empire has been defeated yet continues to survive in some form. The show's ability to tell new stories in a recognizable context is probably why "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will be the next "Star Wars" movie to reach theaters, offering the franchise a somewhat safe return to the big screen.

That's not to say the property hasn't attempted anything far away from the Skywalker Saga before. The Disney+ series "The Acolyte" took place during the High Republic era, which is set hundreds of years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." But what Mangold is talking about is going back a full 25,000 years, which is an unfathomable amount of time. At that point in "Star Wars" history, the universe will look very different, so much so it will make it impossible for the film to directly reference anything familiar in the franchise. It would, in that sense, be a totally clean slate.

At the same time, Mangold will have the benefit of being able to break down the origins of the Jedi, which will make his movie instantly familiar in some sense to even casual fans. It could also offer Lucasfilm the chance to finally do something truly fresh. By heading into the distant past, "Star Wars" might be able to forge a bold future. Of course, whether or not this film sees the light of day is another matter entirely. In recent years, quite a few "Star Wars" movies have fallen apart in pre-production. Moreover, there are several other "Star Wars" films moving forward right now as well, including a trilogy spearheaded by Simon Kinberg ("Dark Phoenix"). On top of all that, Mangold is a very busy man, as he's also set to direct a "Swamp Thing" movie for DC.

Still, it's clear that Lucasfilm wants to work with Mangold, particularly in this franchise. After all, he was previously set to direct a "Boba Fett" movie before it fell apart, so there's clearly a lot of mutual interest there. Here's hoping the pieces fall into place as the development process rolls on.

James Mangold's "Star Wars" movie does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned.