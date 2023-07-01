James Mangold's Boba Fett Movie Was Going To Be A Borderline R-Rated Spaghetti Western

For a long time, Boba Fett was more concept (a mercenary in a cool suit of armor) than actual character when it came to live-action "Star Wars" projects. "Star Wars" animation, as always, is another case, as was the no-longer-canonical Expanded Universe. That changed with the bounty hunter's appearance on "The Mandalorian" season 2, setting the stage for what had the potential to be a compelling off-shoot combining elements of Boba's backstory from both the "Star Wars" prequel films and animated shows (primarily, "The Clone Wars"). Unfortunately, the resulting spinoff, "The Book of Boba Fett," was about as graceful as Boba getting inadvertently taken out by a quasi-blind Han Solo in "Return of the Jedi."

"The Book of Boba Fett" started decently enough, unfolding as part revisionist Western (call it "Dances with Tusken Raiders"), part desert-set gangster drama (think "Casino" meets "Star Wars"). It then proceeded to spin its wheels, unnecessarily filling in the gaps between Boba's (sort of) cameo in "The Mandalorian" season 1 and his proper introduction in season 2, and throwing in a very peculiar — and widely-mocked — subplot involving a colorful cyborg biker gang. Finally, the show seemed to give up on being a Boba Fett show at all and morphed into "The Mandalorian" season 2.5, shoving Boba and his struggles to the side until the finale.

What makes it doubly frustrating is that "The Book of Boba Fett" had all the pieces it needed to be a great standalone, character-focused story, complete with the perfect antagonist/foil for Boba in the form of his old frenemy and philosophical diametric, Cad Bane. (The way the show did my man Cad dirty...) Adding insult to injury, it sounds like that's exactly what James Mangold had in mind, back when he was developing his since-canceled Boba Fett movie.