The Casual Star Wars Fan's Guide To The High Republic, Setting Of The Acolyte

With "The Acolyte" taking place at about the mid-point between the conflict with the Nihil and the events of " Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace", that history isn't so ancient and the wounds are likely still fresh in the galaxy. The show also features individuals who lived through that trauma, including Vernestra Rwoh, the only character on "The Acolyte" so far who has appeared in any of the High Republic books. She was a young girl and newly-minted Jedi Knight when the conflict with the Nihil broke out, and she clearly carries some scars with her as an older Jedi on the show. There's a chance that other characters who lived through that period will pop up on the series too, not least of all long-lived members of the Jedi Council like Yarael Poof, Yaddle, Oppo Rancissis, and, of course, Yoda.

Despite that raw trauma from the conflict, it seems as though the galaxy has moved forward, although the technology is still a little out of date for what we might be used to. However, with "The Acolyte" being billed as the very end of the High Republic era, that means there will have to be a significant turning point during the show that begins the slow decay of the Jedi (paving the way to their destruction at the hands of Darth Sidious and Order 66).

For those who want to explore more of the High Republic era, there are many ways to do that, starting with the novel "Light of the Jedi" by Charles Soule. There are also audio dramas, young adult books, cartoons, and even portions of the "Jedi: Survivor" video game set during the High Republic to give you a better taste of the sort of galaxy we're dealing with in "The Acolyte."

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" premieres new episodes on Tuesdays on Disney+.