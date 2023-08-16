Yaddle: The Star Wars Character, Meme, And Legend Explained

Yaddle has always been a bit of a joke in "Star Wars." She is a character that was literally only created as a sketch for a young Yoda before being put in "The Phantom Menace" as a separate character. What's more, Yaddle is completely silent, only appearing in the background — and only speaking in a scene that got cut from the finished film. This is a shame since Yaddle has so much potential, being essentially Yoda with way better hair (really, look at that pompadour!), especially when, in "The Phantom Menace" where Yoda somehow looks uglier and older than he looked in "Empire Strikes Back."

And yet, the very existence of another member of Yoda's species has always been fascinating to "Star Wars" fans, with the expanded universe introducing many characters of the same species that never made it to the canon, from the comics to video games like "Knights of the Old Republic." That being said, all of this changed when we got what is only the third member of the species in the "Star Wars" canon — Grogu.

Given Grogu is not likely to talk or act like anything other than cuteness incarnate anytime soon, we're left with only Yaddle to try and unravel the mystery of their species. Sadly, she isn't much help because her only canonical appearances have been in the anthology cartoon "Tales of the Jedi," and in the High Republic comics.

We don't know much about Yaddle's life before becoming a Jedi Master, but we know that she was a Master during the time of the High Republic and participated in a number of important battles during that time, earning a reputation as a formidable Jedi. Unfortunately, there is a reason she only appears in one movie.