The Book Star Wars: The High Republic - The Eye Of Darkness Feels Like A Star Wars Film At Its Best

Warning: This review will contain spoilers for "Star Wars: The High Republic – The Eye of Darkness" by George Mann, which was provided to the author for purposes of review

As the first adult novel in the third phase of Lucasfilm's High Republic initiative, "Star Wars: The High Republic – The Eye of Darkness" by George Mann takes us back to the future. In the first phase of the High Republic, the clock was set back on the "Star Wars" universe about 150 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace." As the Republic is much more of a frontier government, stretching its influence in a galaxy where communication is a little bit more difficult, the Jedi are tested by a group called the Nihil who ultimately destroy their station, Starlight Beacon. It was an attack on the very ideals of the Republic and the foundation of the Jedi. Many Jedi were killed and things were left in a bad way. The second phase of "The High Republic" turned the clock back another hundred and fifty years or so to show the formation of the Nihil and reveal the origins of their secret, Jedi-killing weapons. All the while, the Jedi had a really rough go of it. Phase three skips back ahead to a year or so after the first phase. The Nihil have created an Occlusion Zone — a protected wall of space that Republic ships cannot cross — conquering not just worlds but entire regions of space.

The Jedi are helpless and the Republic has no idea what to do.

We see the story through a number of characters that include, but are not limited to, many Jedi.

Jedi Elzar Mann works the angles with politics on Coruscant, trying to find a way to help the beleaguered Chancellor. Jedi Avar Kriss and Porter Engle are stuck behind the Nihil's hyperspace barrier and work to bring hope to the people under the tyrannical rule of the Nihil. Bell Zettifar and Burryaga the Wookiee patrol the systems at the edge of the Occlusion Zone, hoping to drive away the Nihil attacks, but also steal one of their ships in order to reverse engineer their hyperdrive systems so they can make it beyond the wall themselves with an attack force.

All the while, the Eye of the Nihil, Marchion Ro — the big bad guy in the first and third phases of "The High Republic" — plots against the Jedi from the safety of his new walled, kingdom.