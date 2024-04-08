Star Wars: The Acolyte Gives Us A More Seasoned Version Of A High Republic Jedi

Get ready to play a very different kind of Easter egg hunt with the new "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" (watch the trailer here). Leslye Headland's upcoming series takes place 100 years before "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which should come as a soothing balm to those who've been waiting for the franchise to move far (far) away from the Skywalker Saga and explore other periods of "Star Wars" history in live-action. That being the case, the real test here won't be seeing how many references or nods to other "Star Wars" projects you can spot; it will be figuring out where you've previously seen the show's crackerjack actors.

With the exceptions of "The Matrix" icon Carrie-Anne Moss and up-and-coming whipper-snappers Amandla Stenberg ("Bodies Bodies Bodies") and Dafne Keen ("His Dark Materials"), much of the "Acolyte" cast is composed of "Hey, I know them!" type character actors. Their ranks include "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, "The Good Place" alum Manny Jacinto, and Jodie Turner-Smith (whose presence is all the more exciting thanks to the involvement of her "After Yang" director Kogonada behind the camera), along with Headland's "Russian Doll" stars Charlie Barnett and Rebecca Henderson. The latter will be of particular interest to those who've already read some of the High Republic novels set around the same time as "The Acolyte" ... and not just because Henderson is married to Headland, either.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Headland discussed Henderson's role as Vernestra Rwoh, a Jedi whom High Republic readers have already met when she was much younger. "I absolutely love Vernestra. You can tell, because I cast my wife," Headland explained, laughing. However, after everything she's been through by the time "The Acolyte" picks up, this iteration of a character will be a far cry from the highly-skilled, somewhat naive do-gooder first introduced in the 2021 novel "The High Republic: Light of the Jedi."