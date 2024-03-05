Star Wars: Defy The Storm Offers A Window Into A Major Acolyte Character

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars – The High Republic: Defy the Storm" by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland.

"Star Wars: The High Republic" continues its march through its third phase with the release of "Star Wars: Defy the Storm," which was co-written by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland. It builds off the events of "Star Wars – The High Republic: The Eye of Darkness" and shows us a galaxy in disarray thanks to the evil Nihil and their Stormwall. For those who haven't been keeping up with the High Republic era, these books are set more than a hundred years before the events of "The Phantom Menace" and are a look at the Jedi at their true height, just as they begin their descent that will ultimately lead to their destruction. They face an enemy called the Nihil, brutal pirates who will stop at nothing to take what they want. The Nihil also control monsters referred to as "The Nameless" that feed on the life of Force-users, leaving Jedi, no matter how powerful, ashy husks of their former selves.

This new novel revisits characters from previous books including Avon Starros, an ancestor of Sana Starros from the current run of Marvel Comics; Jordanna Sparkburn, a character living the life of a frontier marshal that we first met in Justina Ireland's "Out of the Shadows"; and Vernestra Rwoh, who was the youngest Jedi to pass the Trials and become a Jedi Knight at the age of 15. They are all set to cross into Nihil territory by any means necessary, each of them on a slightly different mission. Avon is hellbent on destroying the Stormwall itself. Jordanna is intent on saving her family that had been left behind in Nihil territory. Vernestra seeks out her old Padawan, Imri Cantaros, who she thought was dead.

As the three of them work together to accomplish their work behind enemy lines, they discover much more than they ever bargained for — a biological super weapon that can destroy all life in the galaxy.