Star Wars: The Acolyte Will Feature The Talents Of An Incredible (And Unlikely) Director

Welcome to a new era of "Star Wars," in more ways than one. Today's newly-released trailer for "The Acolyte" has been a long time coming, promising to delve into an older and more unknown period of history in the galaxy far, far away. Set over a century before the prequel movies during the epoch known as The High Republic, the upcoming Disney+ series will cover wholly new ground that fans have never seen before — at least, those who haven't been keeping up with the various official tie-in novels released over the last few years. But filling in lore gaps in the canon isn't the only reason why this exciting new story should be on our radar, however. The talent involved in this series both in front of and behind the camera immediately sets it apart from any other to this point (outside of "Andor," perhaps), although one name stands tall above the rest.

According to Disney (and as previously reported here), no less a filmmaker than Kogonada will direct two installments of this eight-episode debut season. Among those of us who completely forgot that this collaboration was even happening in the first place, that sound you hear is film nerds everywhere rejoicing over the fact that one of the most thrilling and idiosyncratic artists around will be putting his stamp on one of our most popular ongoing franchises. The trailer footage confirmed a more complex, challenging, and even morally ambiguous spin on the typical "Star Wars" brand. But should everything live up to its sky-high expectations upon release, "The Acolyte" might very well carve out a niche of its own as a bold new direction for this franchise.

We'd bet the house on Kogonada playing an integral role in helping get it there.