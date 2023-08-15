The Acolyte – Cast, Plot, And More Info

It's been years since we last got a "Star Wars" theatrical feature, and at this point, it is clear that the galaxy far, far away is actually right there in your living room. Whether it's animated shows like "The Bad Batch" and "Tales of the Jedi," or the mega-success of "The Mandalorian" and the creative genius of "Andor," TV has allowed the franchise to experiment with tones and different kinds of stories in ways it was never able to before.

And yet, "Star Wars" is stagnating, particularly when it comes to the Mando-Verse. "The Book of Boba Fett" was an utter disappointment, and the third season of "The Mandalorian" functioned as a mixed bag. Thankfully, "Star Wars" is soon expanding further beyond the Mando-Verse, and there is arguably no other "Star Wars" title as exciting as "The Acolyte," which promises to introduce a new time period and a new kind of "Star Wars" protagonist.

Ahead of its release, here is everything fans might want to know about the latest chapter in the history of "Star Wars."