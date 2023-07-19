The Acolyte Is The Star Wars Show That Will Ditch Its 'Galactic Conflict' Roots

Of the approximately 3,720 "Star Wars" projects currently in the works, "The Acolyte" might be the one with the greatest potential to truly shake things up for the franchise. Developed by "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland, the show takes place 100 years prior to "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," near the end of the High Republic era. It's a period in "Star Wars" history that we've yet to see depicted in live-action — a time when, as Obi-Wan Kenobi once infamously put it, "For over a thousand generations, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice in the Old Republic. Before the dark times, before the Empire."

The key word there is "peace." The High Republic era isn't bereft of conflict (this is still "Star Wars," after all), but there's no actual war being waged in "The Acolyte," at least not on a galactic scale. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's "Dagobah Dispatch" podcast (conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Headland, along with "The Acolyte" actors Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, discussed what it was like tackling this unique challenge.

Headland pointed out "The Acolyte" takes place earlier in the Disney-era "Star Wars" timeline than any other live-action project released to date, "so we are looking at a time period where the Jedi are at the height of their power." That also means the Sith and other nefarious dark side types are still lurking in the shadows, waiting for their time to strike.

"We're looking at a time period where there is peace throughout the galaxy. It was very challenging and interesting to make a 'Star Wars' with no war in it," said Headland. "So the question became, 'Well, what should the show be about if it's not going to be about galactic conflict?'"

What indeed.