Shawn Levy's Star Wars Movie With Ryan Gosling Gets A Title And Release Date

From Star Wars Celebration in Japan, Lucasfilm officially announced Shawn Levy's new "Star Wars" movie, in development since 2022, by giving it an official title and a release date.

"Star Wars: Starfighter" is the name of the new movie, though it doesn't have anything to do with the video game of the same name, and it's been slated for release on May 28, 2027, just in time for the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars: A New Hope. Furthermore, Ryan Gosling has been confirmed as the lead, though there's no word on who will be joining him after Oscar-winning "Anora" star Mikey Madison was recently revealed to have passed on a supporting role in the film.

Gosling took the stage with Levy at Celebration, complete with an image of "Star Wars" bedsheets straight from his childhood home, courtesy of his mother (via The Hollywood Reporter). Gosling said, "As you can see from the picture, I guess I was probably dreaming about 'Star Wars' before I even saw the film. And it's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was."

As for what the movie is about, plot details for the script from Jonathan Tropper ("The Adam Project") are being kept under wraps, and it's not clear whether the movie's title refers to a nondescript ship or to a pilot, perhaps the main character who will be played by Gosling. However, Levy, did confirm a few details.