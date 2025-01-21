Star Wars Gets A Blast Of Kenergy As Ryan Gosling Joins Upcoming Film

The last film in the franchise to grace the silver screen was "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. While it was a financial success, it concluded the sequel trilogy on a mixed note, having to follow up the ever-divisive middle entry that was "The Last Jedi." Since then, Lucasfilm and Disney developed many "Star Wars" projects, with only Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" making it to the finish line. That film, which is set in the same universe as the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," hits theaters in May 2026.

Gosling is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with "Barbie" ranking as one of the biggest movies ever. The actor earned an Oscar nod for his work as Ken in the film, which only increased his star power. Some of his other notable credits include "La La Land," "The Notebook," and "Blade Runner 2049." Coupled with Levy's ability to churn out a crowd-pleaser surely makes this an appealing combo in the eyes of Disney and Lucasfilm. "Star Wars" could use some surefire hits right now.

Aside from this project, "Clone Wars" maestro Dave Filoni is developing a film that will tie together all of the shows in the "Mandalorian" universe. James Mangold ("Logan") is also working on a movie that will showcase the beginnings of the Jedi Order. Plus, Daisy Ridley is set to return in a movie that will show her building a new Jedi Order in the aftermath of the sequel trilogy. Whether or not all of these make it across the finish line remains to be seen.

As for how soon this movie could see the light of day? Originally, two "Star Wars" movies were going to arrive in 2026. However, Lucasfilm took the December 2026 film off the calendar, but the studio is holding a December 2027 release date for a mystery title in this franchise. We'll see how things shake out.

Shawn Levy's "Star Wars" movie does not have a release date, but stay tuned.