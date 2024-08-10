The Mandalorian And Grogu Footage Reaction: Wild West Star Wars Is Back (And Babu Friks Are Coming With) [D23]

Din Djarin and his tiny green son are finally making the leap to the big screen with Disney and Lucasfilm's upcoming "Star Wars" film, "The Mandalorian and Grogu." /Film's Jacob Hall was on the ground for this year's D23 Expo and was in the room when the first footage from the movie debuted, and here's what he saw.

The footage opened with shots from "The Mandalorian" season 1, of Mando and Grogu meeting for the first time. Then there are clips of the two of them hanging out from the show, with familiar lines and moments of each of them, highlighting that father and son spirit we've come to love.

The new bits that Jon Favreau has filmed included one especially cool shot in which Mando walks into a room with his blaster in hand and takes down a guard without a look. A no-look kill shot! A bunch of criminal types are sitting around a table and stare in shock. Jacob likens that moment to the Spaghetti Western quality the show so often goes for.

We also saw a shot of Grogu crawling through an air duct, as well as one from the POV of a little roving droid, with Mando going ham on more guys in a hallway. The highlight, though, may have been Grogu and some Anzellans, aka the species Babu Frik from "The Rise of Skywalker" belongs to. Grogu is squeezed into a tiny spaceship with two of them. There was an impressive POV shot from a droid of Mando kicking a bunch of enemies, almost like something out of Gareth Evans' "The Raid." (That's somewhat fitting since several actors from "The Raid" were in "The Force Awakens.")

In another big reveal, Zeb from "Star Wars Rebels" gets in on the action, and he's seen in a ship with Mando and Grogu. Zeb previously showed up in an episode of "The Mandalorian" season 3. The difference here is that, according to Jacob, it looks like a practical effect this time, rather than pure CGI.

The big set piece sees Mando and Grogu riding a two-legged walker down a snowy mountain, encountering two giant AT-AT walkers in a ravine. The biggest VFX shot is the AT-AT reveal. The camera follows Grogu and Mando as their walker sprints down the mountain toward them. The action looked big and better staged than the show, with some real intensity to it. It sounds like our favorite duo is ready for the big screen.