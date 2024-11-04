Why Netflix Canceled Warrior Nun

In the case of a troubled TV show, few things are more powerful than a passionate (read: loud) fan base. Fandom fervor can often be the one thing standing between a series and outright cancellation, even if a renewal isn't immediate.

So it was for "Warrior Nun," a Netflix Original based on the American manga "Warrior Nun Areala." The series follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young girl who's accidentally resurrected by an ancient Catholic relic and later joins a secret order of... well, warrior nuns. It was something of a cult hit, attracting fans who were hungry for queer representation and general female badassery on screen. Their love for "Warrior Nun" kept the series alive: the fans campaigned hard for another season of the series, and Netflix eventually obliged. Unfortunately, that same strategy wouldn't work for season 2.

"Warrior Nun" returned in November 2022, but its second season failed to meet Netflix's shrewd viewership standards. Per Deadline, the series spent "just" three weeks in the streamer's Weekly Top 10, and that low viewership inspired Netflix to officially pull the plug a month after its premiere. Critics and fans agreed that the cancellation was premature, though, especially since it fit an unfortunate pattern from Netflix. Indeed, "Warrior Nun" was just one of many openly-queer shows that the streamer had canceled after just a couple of seasons. (Which is not to suggest Netflix is alone in canceling openly-queer shows at a higher rate.)

That injustice lit a fire under the fandom anew, kick-starting an even bigger campaign to #SaveWarriorNun. And though their prayers would eventually be answered, salvation didn't come in a form that anyone expected.