How To Watch Raised By Wolves After Its Removal From Max

There has never been a television series quite like "Raised by Wolves," which only ran for two seasons on HBO Max before being cancelled. The science fiction show followed the last survivors of humanity as they tried to find a new home following the destruction of Earth in a great war between a religious sect obsessed with the sun god Sol and a cult of atheists. Androids named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) have been given a group of human children to raise and care for on the planet Kepler-22b, which hopefully will help them lead humanity to a new future. Unfortunately, Kepler-22b is a sinister and strange place, and the followers of Sol end up crash-landing and causing some serious problems of their own.

"Raised by Wolves" was an absolute fever-dream of a series that felt sort of like Ridley Scott's "Prometheus" on LSD, which makes sense since he directed the first two episodes and also executive produced the show. For fans who were willing to go along with the freakiness of "Raised by Wolves," it was a joy to watch week by week, not knowing what the heck the writers would come up with. Mother had T-posed her way right into our hearts, but the folks at HBO pulled the plug. To add insult to injury, they removed the show from their streaming service entirely, with plans to move it to ad-supported services. So if you want to watch "Raised by Wolves," it's now a little bit trickier.