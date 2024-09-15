How To Watch Raised By Wolves After Its Removal From Max
There has never been a television series quite like "Raised by Wolves," which only ran for two seasons on HBO Max before being cancelled. The science fiction show followed the last survivors of humanity as they tried to find a new home following the destruction of Earth in a great war between a religious sect obsessed with the sun god Sol and a cult of atheists. Androids named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) have been given a group of human children to raise and care for on the planet Kepler-22b, which hopefully will help them lead humanity to a new future. Unfortunately, Kepler-22b is a sinister and strange place, and the followers of Sol end up crash-landing and causing some serious problems of their own.
"Raised by Wolves" was an absolute fever-dream of a series that felt sort of like Ridley Scott's "Prometheus" on LSD, which makes sense since he directed the first two episodes and also executive produced the show. For fans who were willing to go along with the freakiness of "Raised by Wolves," it was a joy to watch week by week, not knowing what the heck the writers would come up with. Mother had T-posed her way right into our hearts, but the folks at HBO pulled the plug. To add insult to injury, they removed the show from their streaming service entirely, with plans to move it to ad-supported services. So if you want to watch "Raised by Wolves," it's now a little bit trickier.
Raised by Wolves is on Tubi, sometimes, and on Blu-ray
Unfortunately, fans who want to watch "Raised by Wolves" in the United States currently only have two options: watching it on the streaming service Tubi when it airs on the channel WBTV Watchlist (sort of like television of old, remember that?) or by ordering imports of the region-free Blu-rays. Folks looking to catch other former HBO shows like "Westworld" can also catch them on the Tubi channel, which runs for free with ads online and on smart TVs. It's nice that it's available for free, but some of the scheduling is weird, resulting in big blocks of the same series — meaning, it could be easy to miss half a season in just a day.
The only way to reliably watch "Raised by Wolves" whenever you want is to order the region-free Blu-rays online. That will set you back about $50 for both seasons, but at least then you can spend time with Mother, her snakebaby, and the rest of the "Raised by Wolves" gang whenever you want.
It's honestly deeply frustrating that this amazing show is now so difficult to see. It's not even available to rent anywhere, which is truly a crime. Maybe one day the folks at Warner Bros. will realize the folly of their ways and will make "Raised by Wolves" more accessible to more audiences, but for now, it's only for those who really want to put in the effort.