HBO Max Returns As Warner Bros. Discovery Changes The Name Of Its Streaming Service (Again)

Two years ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav took the stage at a company press event to revel in his brilliant decision to rename HBO Max as, simply, Max. "This is a real moment for us ... This is our time. This is our chance, and everything is possible," boasted the man who can't figure out how to make money off the enduringly popular Looney Tunes brand. "I feel like, for our company, this is our rendezvous with destiny."

Today, Zaslav again took the stage at a company press event to admit he made a catastrophically stupid mistake by sheepishly announcing that as of this summer, Max will once again be known as HBO Max. I'm kidding, he's totally trying to spin this as another brilliant decision on his not-so-brilliant part.

As you might recall, the initial rebrand was met with a great deal of skepticism, if not outright hostility. Why in the world would WBD want to back away from arguably the most prestigious brand in television? Though the company has been subject to the vicissitudes of Hollywood life, it is still viewed as the industry's gold standard. HBO has been a trusted brand since the 1970s. It's given us such game-changing original series as "The Sopranos," "The Larry Sanders Show," and "Game of Thrones." As viewers gravitated towards streaming services over the last decade-plus, the one service they were almost certain to subscribe to was the one that boasted HBO's full range of programming. Factor in a deep bench of current and classic movies, as well as sports, and this service couldn't possibly lose.

Why did Zaslav bury the HBO name?