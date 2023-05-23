HBO Max Is Officially Just Max, And The Rebranding Has Somehow Broken The Whole Service

It's been a somewhat less-than-ideal week for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Barely 48 hours after delivering a commencement speech to Boston University students and getting soundly booed and heckled from beginning to end, inadvertently becoming the public face and main villain of the ongoing writers' strike, the widely-heralded rebranding effort to change the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max into just "Max" has gotten off to a rough start. And I'm not just talking about the awfully generic new name!

After weeks of breathless marketing and constant ads signaling the big makeover, many HBO Max subscribers in the US woke up Tuesday morning to discover some significant login issues that have marred the grand relaunch. As reported by Variety and confirmed firsthand by yours truly (along with an avalanche of annoyed subscribers on social media), users across the desktop website as well as mobile apps have experienced technical glitches preventing them from actually logging in to the new Max streaming service. When prompted to log in again using previous HBO Max credentials, the sign-in screen takes users to a welcome page urging them to click on a "Start Streaming" button to begin ... though many have reported being unable to progress past this point at all, leaving them stuck.

On one hand, this is no different than several high-profile disruptions to streaming services in years past, such as the traffic overload when Disney+ first launched or the familiar trend of streaming services crashing just before (or during) season finales of major shows. After all, importing every subscriber from the old HBO Max app/website to the new one for Max isn't a simple flip of the switch. But it's difficult to overlook the optics of what many consider to be an egregious mishandling of IP and branding.