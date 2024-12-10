The 20 Best HBO Shows Of All Time, Ranked

We largely have HBO to thank for all the incredible, genuinely profound work we enjoy in the television medium today. Founded in 1972 as a premium destination for movies and major events, it is now synonymous with its indelible contributions to the art of serialized storytelling — and we've gathered and ranked several of the network's best shows ever.

Take note that this list doesn't represent the entirety of the network's greatest achievements. We made the difficult decision to omit talk shows and news programs ("Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"), documentaries ("The Jinx"), Max Originals ("Peacemaker"), and those series that lean a little too far toward reality ("How To with John Wilson). What remained were 20 of the greatest stories ever told, together defining in large part the standard we expect from television in the 21st century.