Curb Your Enthusiasm's Finale Pulled Its Biggest Punch When Larry David Should've Doubled Down

This article contains spoilers for the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" series finale.

There've been plenty of controversial sitcom finales over the years, but few caught quite as much attention as the ending of "Seinfeld" in 1998. Whereas most sitcoms tend to leave their viewers with a warm fuzzy feeling, giving their characters a happy ending and promising better days ahead, "Seinfeld" threw Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer into prison for an entire year. In keeping with the rest of the show, there is no character growth for anyone in the main gang; they spend the finale being the same petty, apathetic people they always were, and they are punished for it.

Since then, the "Seinfeld" finale's long been considered one of the worst sitcom endings of all time. Although "How I Met Your Mother" took some of the heat off it with its own controversial ending, there was still a long cultural understanding that "Seinfeld" messed up and disappointed its fans by ending on a sour note.

This reaction has been a running gag on "Curb" throughout its entire 24-year run, with Larry repeatedly being confused and bewildered by how the finale was so despised. Never has the finale been brought up more, however, than in the final season. Nearly every episode of season 12 includes some mention of "Seinfeld" season 9, particularly the fun bit of trivia about how Larry David left the show after season 7 but then returned to do the controversial hour-long finale. This final episode, "No Lessons Learned," ups the "Seinfeld" references even further with a subplot about Leon (J.B. Smoove) binging the series for the first time. He enjoys the show, but hesitates to watch the finale, as he's heard some "bad things" about it.