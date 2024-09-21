Every Season Of Game Of Thrones, Ranked

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Once upon a time, "Game of Thrones" was the biggest television phenomenon any of us had seen in years — and then, in May of 2019, the eighth and final season concluded as we all looked around and collectively wondered what the hell happened to a once-great show. To say fans hated season 8 of "Game of Thrones" as well as the finale, "The Iron Throne," is an understatement; some people quite literally wrote a petition to HBO asking the network to do the whole final installment again so they could make it good in a second go-around, and if you ask any random viewer what they thought of the "Game of Thrones" finale, they'll probably tell you it stunk and then hold you captive in a conversation about why it stunk.

I am one of those viewers, to be perfectly clear. I friggin' loved "Game of Thrones" and yet, during "The Iron Throne," I got up and left my own apartment in a blind rage — which was packed full of my friends who joined me to watch this painful episode — when John Bradley's character said he wrote a book called "A Song of Ice and Fire." For years, I made the colossal and all-too-common mistake of feeling excited about new seasons and episodes of "Game of Thrones" only to be richly punished by the final six episodes (or final two seasons, if we're all being really honest), but let me be clear again: The beginning and even the middle of "Game of Thrones" is still spectacular television. With that in mind, let's rank all eight seasons from worst to best. (The worst will likely not surprise you.)