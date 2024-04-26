Yes, Six Feet Under Really Does Have The Best Finale Of All-Time

We witness many deaths throughout "Six Feet Under," ranging from the humorous (a religious woman gets hit by a car after mistaking floating sex dolls for apocalyptic angels) to the heartwrenching (a woman gets decapitated the night she celebrates her long-awaited divorce). But seeing the main characters meet their inevitable demise in such rapid succession — characters that we've gotten to know and love for the past five seasons — feels particularly gut-wrenching.

Next year in 2025, Ruth will pass away surrounded by her family in the hospital. David will collapse at a family picnic in 2044. Other deaths are more tragic, such as Keith getting shot in a robbery or Rico dropping dead of a heart attack on vacation. In a brief moment of levity, we see Brenda literally being bored to death while listening to Billy (still!) yammering about Claire.

The juxtaposition of Claire's cloudy eyes as an elderly woman with the bright blues of her younger, determined self gives you goosebumps. We see a woman at two very significant points: the beginning of her adulthood and the end of her life. This haunting yet beautiful use of this match cut reminds us that our lives are over in the blink of an eye, so we have to make the most of it.

Television does not always follow characters to the end of their lives, leaving the audience free to imagine what happens to them in their future off-screen. When there is a death, it often feels like a neatly tied bow that wraps the narrative together. In "Six Feet Under," the sight of the Fishers' rather ordinary deaths cuts deeper than other well-crafted TV finales because it is not just the conclusion of a very specific story, it's the ending of all our stories.