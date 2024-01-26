Carrie Bradshaw And The Sex And The City Ladies Are Coming To Netflix

And just like that, "Sex and the City" is being sold to Netflix by Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of HBO and the owner of its own streaming service, Max. The ground-breaking series about 30-something single women struggling to find love and happiness in '90s New York is finally making its way to the streaming platform that started it all in early April of 2024.

The licensing deal includes all six seasons of the series, but it does not include the two feature films or the spin-off series "And Just Like That..." which streams exclusively on Max. The original show will stream on Netflix only in the U.S. and several European countries, per Variety. "Sex and the City" originally aired from 1998-2004, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall. All of the actresses except Cattrall are series regulars in the recent reboot, though Cattrall did appear briefly in the season 2 finale.

The 2024 digital media market is diverse, and every streaming platform has gotten to know its user base. The popular drama series "This is Us" wasn't thriving on Disney+, whose user base prioritizes Marvel, animation, and Star Wars. After being sold to Netflix last year, it found a new life and new demand for a seventh season or spin-off.

Sales like these also allow studios to focus on producing new content that is exclusive to their own platforms — shows like "Ahsoka," "Loki," and "The Mandalorian" — while licensing old, pre-streaming IP to other platforms like Netflix. Just when you thought the streaming wars were over, you couldn't help but wonder if the battle had only just begun.