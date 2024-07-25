HBO's Veep Is Getting A Second Life Thanks To Kamala Harris

The collective mood of the United States had been dour for most of 2024 heading into June. This mood curdled into panic when country's 81-year-old President Joe Biden bumbled his way through his first debate with his challenger Donald Trump, and became downright grave on July 13 when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight bullets in the direction of the Republican candidate at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania (sparking all manner of ludicrous conspiracy theories).

Just when it looked like the country was lumbering into a November contest between two aged and addled white men, Biden announced he would not seek a second term and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. The collective mood of the United States is hard to gauge at the moment. There will be polling in the weeks and months to come that purports to capture how we're all feeling, but polls are prone to error. For those looking for a more precise measurement of the outlook on Kamala Harris's candidacy, there's this: the viewership for HBO's "Veep," which ended its seven-season run five years ago, is up. Way up.

According to numbers released this week (via CBS News), the acerbic political satire has seen a 353% surge in viewership since Harris suddenly moved to the front of the Democratic presidential ticket last Sunday. To put this in more tangible perspective, "Veep" registered 2.2 million total minutes watched on Monday compared to 486,000 total minutes watched the day before. Pair this with the $250 million in political donations that have poured into Harris' campaign coffers over the last few days, and you can say that a lot of Americans are, for the first time in a good long while, fired up about this incredibly pivotal election.

And no one is more enthused about this than former "Veep" showrunner David Mandel!