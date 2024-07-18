Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt Is Drawing Comparisons To A 1992 Movie – And Its Star Isn't Happy

On Saturday July 13, 2024, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks borrowed his father's AR-15 style rifle and parked himself atop a building near the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, from which he fired eight bullets in the direction of former President Donald J. Trump. This being 2024, we can reasonably conclude from the myriad of cameras present — television, phone, and whatnot — that this happened. We also know for a fact that Trump's ear was bloodied by something (possibly a bullet, shrapnel, or glass), that three other people were struck by Crooks' bullets, and that one of these bullets killed 50-year-old Corey Comparatore. Finally, it is an incontrovertible fact that Thomas Matthew Crooks is dead.

Why Crooks did this is still under investigation, though it does appear he acted alone. How he evaded Secret Service to claim such an advantageous perch has prompted furious finger pointing within the long-embattled agency. What, if anything, this means for the upcoming presidential election will be grist for pollsters, but never, in a truly tangible sense, settled.

This is the current, unbiased state of play for level-headed human beings. But this being a high-profile, attempted political assassination, and since no one's gotten off a shot at a U.S. president since John Hinckley, Jr. (inspired by Jodie Foster and Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver") struck Ronald Reagan in 1981, the conspiracy theorists among us are a-Twitter with all manner of explanations for what all of us know we saw.

And, as expected in this age of deep fakes, some of them are claiming that we did not see what we saw. Look deeper, they say, and reality tears apart to reveal an elaborate lie. The whole thing was staged, they say, just like in Tim Robbins' 1992 mockumentary "Bob Roberts."

What does Tim Robbins think about this? He thinks it's pure idiocy.