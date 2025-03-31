Coyote Vs. ACME Will Get Released After Being Rescued By An Unlikely Savior
As it turns out, that's not all, folks! Like Wile E. Coyote defying death over and over again, the longstanding drama surrounding the once-shelved "Coyote vs. ACME" animated/live-action hybrid film has finally come to a close — and it's pretty much the best possible outcome movie fans could've ever hoped to get. We previously reported that, against all odds, Warner Bros. was actually seeking new buyers to take the unwanted (yet fully completed) film off its hands, a stunning about-face from CEO David Zaslav opting to disappear the movie without a trace for nothing more than tax purposes. The early word was that the distributor behind the recent "The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," Ketchup Entertainment, would swoop in as the most unexpected savior of all. Well, that dream has now become a reality.
Today brings the joyous news for animation fans all over the world that "Coyote vs. ACME" will finally receive the theatrical release it deserved all along. Ketchup Entertainment made the news official in a press release this morning, putting an end to a years-long saga that represented arguably the lowest moment (in a series of low moments) of Zaslav's tenure as boss of Warner Bros. Discovery. Ketchup CEO Gareth West had this to say about the announcement:
"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. 'Coyote vs. ACME' is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved 'Looney Tunes' characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."
Audiences will get a chance to decide for themselves, thankfully, when the film makes its way into theaters in the near future.
Coyote vs. ACME will finally come to theaters, likely in 2026
Rumors of Wile E. Coyote's demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Long presumed to be dead in the water, especially after the lackluster box office performance of the unrelated film "The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," "Coyote vs. ACME" has suddenly turned into one of the biggest feel-good stories of 2025. In a rare case of an underdog coming out on top against a ruthless corporation prioritizing its bottom line above all else, the last-minute saving of this animated/live-action film is a welcome bit of good news — one that will hopefully lead to box office success and, most importantly, recognition for all the hard work that the filmmakers, cast, and crew all poured into this movie.
Incredibly enough, the plot of "Coyote vs. ACME" is eerily relevant to the unprecedented circumstances behind its eventual theatrical debut. As described in Ketchup Entertainment's official press release, "The film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner." One of the most recognizable faces of "Looney Tunes" forced to take legal action against a soulless company that's literally named after its own tendency to make things that blow up spectacularly? Surely that doesn't hit too close to home for Zaslav, the man behind a studio that suddenly finds itself at a severe crossroads due to his own mismanagement, eh?
"Coyote vs ACME" was directed by Dave Green (from a script by Samy Burch and a story credited to Burch, Jeremy Slater, and DC co-head James Gunn) and boasts a cast filled with the likes of actors such as Lana Condor, Will Forte, and, oh yeah, John freaking Cena. Once doomed to never seeing the light of day, the film will now get a wide release with a healthy amount of buzz behind it. Although no release date has yet been announced, fans can likely expect the movie to arrive in theaters sometime in 2026. Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as they come in.