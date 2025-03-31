Coyote Vs. ACME Will Get Released After Being Rescued By An Unlikely Savior

As it turns out, that's not all, folks! Like Wile E. Coyote defying death over and over again, the longstanding drama surrounding the once-shelved "Coyote vs. ACME" animated/live-action hybrid film has finally come to a close — and it's pretty much the best possible outcome movie fans could've ever hoped to get. We previously reported that, against all odds, Warner Bros. was actually seeking new buyers to take the unwanted (yet fully completed) film off its hands, a stunning about-face from CEO David Zaslav opting to disappear the movie without a trace for nothing more than tax purposes. The early word was that the distributor behind the recent "The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," Ketchup Entertainment, would swoop in as the most unexpected savior of all. Well, that dream has now become a reality.

Today brings the joyous news for animation fans all over the world that "Coyote vs. ACME" will finally receive the theatrical release it deserved all along. Ketchup Entertainment made the news official in a press release this morning, putting an end to a years-long saga that represented arguably the lowest moment (in a series of low moments) of Zaslav's tenure as boss of Warner Bros. Discovery. Ketchup CEO Gareth West had this to say about the announcement:

"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. 'Coyote vs. ACME' is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved 'Looney Tunes' characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Audiences will get a chance to decide for themselves, thankfully, when the film makes its way into theaters in the near future.